Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran and Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, have lauded the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for building and sustaining the good legacies of the immediate past administration.

The duo expressed satisfaction on the spate of development that the state had witnessed in the last nine months of Oyetola’s administration.

Similarly, the leader of Afenifere socio-political group, Ayorinde Fasanmi, acknowledged the leadership trait exhibited by the governor in administering the affairs of the state.

The encomiums were bestowed on the governor during a celebratory banquet, organised by the state government in honour of Oyetola and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, at the Government House, Osogbo.

Oba Aromolaran described as worthwhile, the consolidation approach of the present administration, which, according to him, had ensured the continuity of good governance and meaningful development.

The traditional ruler implored Oyetola not to relent in his efforts at taking the state to greater heights.

On his part, Oba Olanipekun lauded the achievements of the progressive government in the last eight and half years in the state.

He commended the state government for aggressively developing the state capital, saying the people of Osogbo will continue to appreciate the good works done to turn around the socioeconomic fortunes of the town.

Fasanmi, who described Oyetola as a transformer, hailed the governor for being passionate and aggressive towards advancing the economy of the state and advised the governor not to lose track but remain focused in his commitment to turn the socioeconomic fortunes of the state around.