By Christopher Oji

President of Police Officers Wives’ Association (POWA) and wife of Inspector General of Police, Hajara Usman Alkali Baba, has called on women to take the fight against cancer seriously as early detection is the solution.

Baba, who spoke at POWA Secretariat, Oduduwa Street, Lagos, yesterday, when she flagged off a four-day programme, said: “In a move to tame cancer, a dreaded killer disease, we have partnered two kind-hearted groups, Monitor Health Care/Bridgevine Resources Limited and Sebeccly Cancer Care, to fight the disease.”

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

She described the initiative as “well-intended and deliberate step to alleviate the burden of cancer in Nigeria.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Baba said Nigerian women, unfortunately, are bearing the burden of cancer diseases like breast, cervical and ovarian, pointing out that the programme, benefitting 400 women, was a milestone in the fight against the disease among Nigerian women.

She lauded the two firms for their vision in giving a helping hand to the society, saying: “I urge us to take the exercise very seriously. I am also imploring the partners to extend the gesture to all the police formations across the country.”