The Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State and ex-Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Pally Iriase, yesterday, raised the alarm over acts of brigandage and intimidation allegedly masterminded by the state government and its agents to scuttle the ward to ward rallies of the party.

Iriase who is also the Secretary to APC Campaign Council called on security agencies to help Edo State and indeed Nigeria to maintain democratic values during the forthcoming election in the state.

He specifically accused Governor Godwin Obaseki and his agents led by chairman of Owan East local government area, Mr. Andrew Osigwe, who he said had since Monday embarked on violent acts designed to puncture the planned ward rallies in the mapped out wards of the local government area.

He alleged that the chairman of the Council, Mr. Andrew Osigwe led hoodlums to destroy the APC campaign podium, chairs and canopies meant for the political rally at Ihievbie community.

Reacting to the allegation, the Owan East Council Chairman, Mr. Andrew Osigwe, said both Governor Obaseki and himself are law abiding citizens of the state and the country and therefore cannot be involved in anything violent, stressing they should make room for a peaceful, free and fair governorship polls in the state.