From Kenneth Udeh

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, residents of Eruere Community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State have urged political stakeholders, community and religious leaders in Owan Federal Constituency, to support the re-election bid of Prof Julius Ihonvbere for a second term to the National Assembly citing his achievement in the areas of projects, empowers and legislative inputs for their constituency.

The call came following Ihonvbere’s donation of relief materials to the victims of rainstorms in Eruere Community, Owan West Local Government Area of the state. The Lawmaker shortly after getting a hint of the unfortunate incident immediately expedited the donation of relief materials such as roofing sheets, mattresses, etc.

Presenting the items, representatives of the Lawmaker; Dr Murphy Ajayi, Mr Sanni Friday (Owan West Constituency Office Coordinator), Hon. Omon Kelvin, along with other Ward Legislative Aides which include; Mr Allen Odiawa, Mr Jolly Aideloje and Mr Victopio Ibiezugbe, stated that the donation became imperative in order to help those affected, return to their homes. Stating the materials would serve as palliative measures for the people affected by the rainstorm.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Speaking on behalf of the Team Murphy disclosed the intervention was based on the Lawmaker’s empathy for the plight of his constituents saying that more items will be donated.

‘The donation is borne out of the empathy, love and concern of the federal lawmaker, Rep Prof Julius O Ihonvbere, OON, has for the people who were affected by the heavy downpour that wreaked havoc on their homes. Ihonvbere remains committed to the welfare of his constituents, asides projects he will continue to pursue bills and empowerments that are people-oriented,’ he said.

Receiving the items, community stakeholders, who spoke in their separate remarks, commended Prof. Ihonvbere for the humanitarian gesture, timely response to their plight, taking necessary action to alleviate their sufferings and for making the welfare of the constituents his priority.

They appreciated the Lawmaker for coming to their aid at the time of their need and contributing to addressing their physiological problems. They added that the people of the federal constituency are fortunate to have Prof Ihonvbere as their representative describing him as proactive and people-oriented.

Lending support to his reelection they assured all the Ihonvbere will receive all the necessary support needed to succeed in his reelection and uplift the constituency.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward Seven, Mr Usifo Aidevbo; the Vice Chairman, Woman Leader and other party faithfuls were also present to witness the distribution of the relief materials, as they thanked the Lawmaker for reaching out to the affected constituents on time.

‘We are grateful for this gesture, this is not the first time we are getting this kind of attention. The rainstorm was unexpected and has caused so much havoc to our community. These items will go a long way to help us rebuild our homes. We know that he has good intentions for us in our constituency, and we have felt his impact since he got to the National Assembly, we are pledging our support for him to return to the National Assembly,’ Usifo concluded.

In a related development, the destruction of houses and properties in Otuo and Ivbiaro axis of the local government area were so taken into consideration as Ihonvbere directed his team to visit the affected communities and carry out proper assessment on the degree of damage caused by the rainstorm for immediate intervention.

Ihonvbere also disclosed that efforts are being made to reach out to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for possible intervention, adding that a Motion has also been put in place to draw the attention of the relevant Government Agencies to provide succour to cushion the effect of the damages on affected homes.