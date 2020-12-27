Chairman of Owan West Council in Edo State, Frank Ilaboya, has said elderly in the council would from January enjoy a mobile healthcare programme.

He made the announcement when he hosted the elderly (75 years and above) to a Christmas party in his Uzebba country home.

“I am pleased to let you know that with effect from January 2021, we are coming up with a mobile healthcare scheme, which will enable the elderly receive medical attention in their homes. Those whose medical condition goes beyond home treatment, will be taken to the nearest health centre with our standby motorised ambulances. The whole essence of this is to make life more exciting for you at old age,” Ilaboya said.

He said the Christmas party was a fulfilment of the desire of his family to give aged men and women in Owan West a sense of joy and belonging.

“My wife and I started this last year and here we are with the second edition. You could see the joy and excitement in their faces. And that is the whole essence of the party; to share the joy of the moment with them. The truth of the matter is that most of them hitherto spent Christmas in solitude, making it so boring. With this yearly Christmas party, a new life has been injected into them. For me and my wife, the contentment we have celebrating with these elderly is indescribable.We feel so much joy doing this. By God’s grace, this has come to stay,” Ilaboya said.

He doled out N10,000 as monthly stipends to two nonagenarians and super-centenarian, Madam Bebe Eni, 112 from Uzebba and Rebecca Obaika, 98, from Oke New Ora