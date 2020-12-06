Owan West Youth Foun has named Victor Ifijeh, managing director of the Nation Newspaper and Omololu Ojehomon, 1984 Olympic mascot bearer as brand ambassadors.

The foundation would be launched December 16 in Sabongidda Ora, Edo State.

They are to drive the vision of giving Owan West youths a better and secured future.

Frank Ilaboya, chairman, Owan West Local Government Area, who confirmed the appointment, said he was glad and excited the duo agreed to join forces with other well meaning sons and daughters of the local government to drive the process to reality.

“We need all hands to be on the deck to sell this product, and the personalities of the duo will no doubt add a lot of value.

Ilaboya said their roles is basically to sell the foundation to the public wherever they are.

On the trustees, Ilaboya said: “We’re glad to have the calibre of the former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, immediate past Clerk of the House of Representatives, Deacon Patrick Giwa, Prof Vincent Ahonkhai, one time managing director of GSK, now based in Houston, Texas, Dr Uyi Oduwa-Malaka, immediate past Head of Programmes Management to Edo State Government, Samir Skaff, managing director of one of the biggest construction companies in Nigeria and Mrs HailMary Aipoh, a true philanthropist and a lover of youth empowerment based in Abuja. Others include Mrs Victoria Diejomaoh, Mr Moses Ajayi, business tycoon with a golden heart and our Lord Bishop of Anglican Diocese, Sabongidda Ora, Bishop Augustine Ohilebo, whose vibrancy in the Christiandom is a huge pride in the local government.”