From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The quest as to who represents Edo North in the Senate come 2023 is taking a new dimension following the declaration of interest by the Owans to present a consensus candidate for the slot.

The National Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Owan East and Owan West Local Government Areas, Senator Yisa Braimoh, dropped the hint during a chat with newsmen in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

He said incumbent Senator Francis Alimikhena’s eight-year, two tenure terms will end by 2023 and thereafter power should shift to another axis in the zone in the spirit of fairness and inclusiveness among the three clans that make up the senatorial district.

Braimoh revealed that they intend to do so under the PDP banner, submitting that it is a sign of their implicit confidence in the ability of the party to create a level playing field for all interested aspirants.

‘Owan will vie for the Senatorial ticket in 2023 under the PDP platform.

‘The reason is basically to right the wrong of past marginalisation visited on our people,’ the former senator representing the district said.

He further disclosed that this time around, the Owans will mobilise every available resource at their disposal in support of power shift and equity.