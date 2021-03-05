Michael Owen has questioned whether Liverpool’s summer recruit Thiago Alcantara fits into Jurgen Klopp’s best starting lineup.

The Spaniard left German giants Bayern Munich to move to Anfield for around £25m in September last year, but has so far failed to live up to expectations with the Reds.

Former Liverpool striker Owen believes Thiago has shown glimpses of his immaculate passing and silky technique on the ball, however, he has been less convinced by the 29-year-old’s recent performances and has concerns over his suitability for Klopp’s high-intensity brand of football.

“He’s struggling, like the rest of the team but it’s not his fault. Playing out wide, you need more legs. But if you put him central then that goes against what Liverpool have based their success on,” Owen told Premier League Productions.

“But, a one-off game, Champions League final tomorrow and my whole squad was fit. I would go back to type and no [he does not play].

How did we win the Champions League? He’s so talented. He’s one of the most talented in the world, yet we are saying if it was a big game tomorrow.

“Would you play him? And I think your general answer is you would probably go with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum.”

Thiago is yet to score or provide an assist in his 16 appearances for Liverpool and has only been on the winning side seven times so far this campaign.