A new sheriff has come to town, introducing a new era in the hospitality industry and setting in motion a world-class service delivery system in the most decent and professional manner anyone could think of.

Spanish Kingdom Group; a Europe-based real estate and wine production conglomerate, has taken a giant step into the hospitality industry, siting its first ever bespoke hospitality facility, Spanish Kingdom Apartments and Suites at Spanish Kingdom Avenue, behind Dangote Office, along Owerri/Onitsha Road, Owerri, Imo State.

The Spanish Kingdom Apartments and Suites is an ecstatic destination with a difference, offering visitors a touch of the orient in its room decor, cuisine and cabin. It has 22 royal rooms and a double duplex with five serviced luxury apartments, providing complete and pleasurably coziness with a range of services including VVIP guests cabins, domestic security escorts and an extensive variety of other personalised services. The restaurant offers a menu of local, western and oriental selections to both day and night visitors with a peculiar mama-put menu option for even more personalised alternatives.

Speaking on the project, Spain-based business mogul and CEO of Spanish Kingdom Apartments and Suites, Onyeka Ogbatu aka Don Perry, says, “We have come to change the narrative of hospitality in Owerri by bringing true professionalism to bear. This is why we insisted on the services of Italy and Spain trained hospitality consultant, Elvis Tasieobi of Elvito-T Consult, who is specialised in recruitment and training of staff for efficient service delivery, to ensure that services at the new Spanish Kingdom Apartments and Suites will not fall short of international standards for best practices.”

According to the native of Obodo-Ukwu, Ideato LGA of Imo State, the new hospitality bliss, which has its motto as: ‘Where Hospitality is a Lifestyle’ will be officially opened for its first night experience on Saturday, August 8, 2020, even while promising that guests will observe all COVID-19 pandemic protocols issued by the government.