From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A Toyota Camry car stolen from an Owerri-based Reverend Father has been recovered at Alifekede, a boundary town between Delta and Edo States.

The ash-coloured car with registration number RLU 04 MBB was intercepted by operatives of Safer Highway of the Delta State Police Command at the boundary town.

The two occupants of the car, Tochukwu Obinakana and Mohammed Maduabuchi, could not give a satisfactory account of themselves, according to the Command’s acting Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the recovery.

‘They were arrested and taken to the station for further investigation where they later confessed that the said vehicle was snatched at gunpoint from a reverend father in Owerri,’ he added.

Edafe also confirmed the arrest of three persons who specialised in robbing innocent citizens in the Warri area of the state.

He said the suspects were operating on a tricycle along NPA Link Road when men of the Quick Response Squad acted on a tip-off and gave the hoodlums a hot chase.

Edafe said one of the hoodlums, Joseph Goodbless jumped out of the moving tricycle, and was subsequently arrested with one knife and two Infinix phones.

‘The two other suspects, Ovoke Akpovikanyen and Ismaila Mohammed were later apprehended by the Warri Area command patrol team.

‘The owners of the phones have identified Godbless Joseph to be the person who robbed them of their phones,’ he added.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.