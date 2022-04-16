The South-East representative on the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Mr. Ugo Udezue has said that the 2022 Owerri Basketball Classic will pave the way for other developmental programs in the zone.

He stated this while speaking with Wakawaka Sports Extra ahead of the competition jointly sponsored by the Imo State Basketball Association and South-East Basketball legends lead by the captain of the senior men and women national teams, Ike Diogu and Will Donce.

The competition will be officially flagged off on 20th April 2022 by Governor Hope Uzodimma at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Basketball Court, renovated by the legend basketballers in Imo State and former Nigerian international Kelechi Anuna and will come to an end on 24th April 2022.

Udezue who is the CEO of Nigeria’s leading sportswear manufacturing company AFA Sports said more effort is needed to boost the game in the zone and reiterated the association’s readiness to assist organizations ready to partner with the zone towards uplifting of the game in the zone. He commended the chairman of the Imo State Basketball Association, Kelechi Anosike and Kelechi Anuna for their doggedness and integrity which has attracted Nigerians in diaspora to believe that they can deliver the goods to the players of the zone whenever they are called up.

Udezue further hailed all the team owners and participating players from various parts of the country that will be part of the competition for believing that Basketball is the next biggest game in the South East.

The tournament will future players from Imo, Cross Rivers, Edo, Bayelsa, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Rivers, Delta, and Akwa Ibom states.