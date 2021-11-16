From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The 1981/86 set of Government Secondary School Owerri (a.k.a. OGSSIAN86ERS), believes there should be collaboration between the public and private sectors for enhanced investment in the nation’s education sector.

It noted that the world had evolved through education, and that Nigeria as a nation should prioritize the sector just as the rest of the world.

Chairman of the set, Onyewuchi Okere, an engineer, said education remains the best legacy any nation could pass to its future generation.

He stated this in Owerri, Imo State during the inauguration of the OGSSIAN 86ERS’ Specific, Time-bound, Achievable and Result-oriented scholarship award codenamed (S.T.A.R), organized by the management of the School in collaboration with the class of ‘86 alumni.

Twenty students of the school who had performed excellently in their examinations during the 2020/2021 academic session were given S.T.A.R scholarship awards of all nations.

Consisting of about 50 members across the globe, all blazing the trail in their respective careers; Daily Sun gathered that the group is an alumni network of progressives and firm believers in the power of collaboration to advance humanity.

According to Okere, the scholarship scheme is designed to sustain the tradition of academic excellence for which their Alma mater was reputed and would go a long way to motivate the young generation of students to begin to prepare for the challenges ahead in life.

Also, S.T.A.R Committee publicity secretary, Emeka Mba explained that the fundamental objective of the initiative is to create a pool of budding talents equipped with industry-relevant skills sets through its post-secondary education mentorship programme tagged ‘adopt a mentee” by the class of ‘86 alumni.

Similarly, Chairman of the S.T.A.R Scholarship Initiative, Gerald Nwakama explained that they were helping to harness talents for tomorrow’s disruptive innovation of which Nigeria was in dire need: “Similarly, the scheme seeks to promote social inclusion as it recognizes ability in disability amongst the visually impaired students and outstanding female teachers who have demonstrated professionalism in the course of impacting functional knowledge in the students”.

Principal of the Senior Secondary School (SSS) arm of the school, Rev. Dr. Jamike Eke, who shared the same view with Mrs. Nshirim Fortunate; representative of the State Executive Secretary, Education Management Board (SEMB) and the State President of All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Duru Ferdinand said the initiative would encourage hard work and promote academic excellence among students and teachers of the school.

