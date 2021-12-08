The Organising Committee of the annual Leopard Ladies Golf Tournament and Beauty Pageants has concluded plans to stage the 4th edition of the unique golf event in Owerri.

The tournament will run from from Friday, January 28 to Sunday 30, 2022 at the Arsenal Golf and Country Club of 32 Artillery Brigade, Obinze.

Every participant for the golf and beauty show event is expected to be clad in leopard skin print attire, according to the tradition and concept of the tournament that is focused on women empowerment, with particular interest in women in golf.

“The idea is to show a desire to connect with nature, interact and enjoy the secured serenity of the lush green Arsenal Golf Course,” said the team leader, Mrs. Ongodi Nkwoji, the wife to the late golf enthusiast, Okpata Mike Nkwoji

She added, “The Leopard Golf and Beauty Pageant is not just one off golf tournament like we used to. It is a unique one that was conceptualized to showcase our tradition and wearing leopard print is a way of saying. I’m a woman who is not afraid of being identified with African chutzpah.”

While assuring golfers of their safety, the committee explained that Arsenal Golf and Country Club, founded in 2003, has never had any security issue.

