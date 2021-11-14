From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The National Secretary of the people’s Democratic Party, Sen.Samuel Anyanwu has said that the people of Owerri zone believes in Equity, fairness and Justice and urged political leaders and stakeholders of the state to decisions that would engender political arrangement guarantees such principles for the peace and development of the state.

The erstwhile Senator who represented Imo East ( Owerri) zone in the 8th Senate stated this at the weekend during the commenoration of the 4th Anniversary of the EGBU Declaration.

Anyanwu who commended the organisers from Owerri zone in particular and Imo people general for taken such a bold step aimed at ensuring political equity and Justice in 2023.

He noted that the Egbu declaration is the expression of people’s firm believe in equity, justice and fairness for good governance in the state.

According to him, “when injustice, lack of equity and fair play are the order of the day in a state supposedly owned by the entire Imo people, the quest for good governance becomes a mirage”

He maintains that until Owerri zone is allowed to be at par in the governance of the state like her Orlu and Okigwe zone counterparts, the message of unity been chorused will be viewed as deceitful and meaningless.

The PDP Chieftain therefore appealed to political leaders and stakeholders in the state to take decision that will guarantee equity, justice and fairness in the political arrangements of the state, stressing that such decision will engender socio-economic development and inter-zonal cooperations.

He urged Imo people to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), maintaining that the party remains the only credible alternative that can guarantee political freedom in the state, South East and Nigeria in general.

While charging the people to remain formidable in their bid to enthrone political sanity in 2023, also appealed to leaders from other zones to key into the vision been championed by Owerri zone.