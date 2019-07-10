Former Senate chief whip, Roland Owie, has supported the call by Prof. Wole Soyinka on the Federal Government, to set up a committee to investigate the death of winner of the 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

Owie, who in a statement, yesterday, said he supported the call, also urged that the committee should investigate the role of Abiola in some landmark events in the political history of Nigeria.

He said: “My attention has just been drawn to a statement by Prof. Soyinka on the need for the Federal government to set up a committee to investigate the death of Abiola.

“I support the call. However, the committee should also investigate the role of Abiola in the following landmark events, including the military removal of the Electoral College Provision in the 1978 Transition Decree, the military coup of 1983 after Abiola lost the presidential nomination of the defunct National Party of Nigeria in Kano and the disqualification of frontline presidential candidates of both Social Democratic Party and National Republican Convention by the military government of Ibrahim Babangida.”