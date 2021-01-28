Former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Rowland Owie, has congratulated the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, on her re-appointment for a second Term of five years by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing her as a true patriot who wants the best for the nation’s ports and shipping sector.

In a statement at the weekend, the ex-Chief Whip said: “I congratulate you on making history by becoming the first woman in the country to serve out her tenure without blemish in the nation’s ports regulatory agency and has gone further to achieve the rare feat of being re-appointed for a second term. You deserve the appointment, and I am confident you will justify the confidence reposed in you.

“While you bask in the professional compliment of the moment, I implore you to remain an unbiased regulator and impartial arbiter, and most importantly, to treat all stakeholders fairly in the performance of your duties.”

“This is a challenging moment for the country, given the disruptions to our ports services value chain occasioned by the COVID-19. I want you to use this opportunity to institutionalise your reforms so that our ports can become efficient enablers of economic growth.”

“As you commence your second term, I am confident that this epochal recognition of your leadership capabilities marks a new phase of a blemish-free and accomplished career in the service of the Almighty and Humanity.”

“My family and I heartily convey our felicitations, prayers, and best wishes on this joyous and auspicious milestone. Wishing You God’s blessings, guidance, prosperity, and abiding grace as you double down on your efforts to reposition the NPA”

“May the Almighty, the Benevolent, grant you wisdom and guidance in the discharge of this responsibility,” Senator Owie added.