From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Sequel to the attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has reaffirmed its commitment to rid the country and the region of terrorism.

The ECOWAS Commission, in a statement issued in Abuja, said it received with utter shock, the gruesome terrorist attack on innocent worshippers, resulting in the death and injuries of several persons, including children.

“ECOWAS strongly condemns the dastardly act in all its ramifications and expresses profound sympathy with the Government and People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the families of victims of the terror attack. It prays for the repose of the souls of the dead and quick recovery of the injured.

“The Commission reiterates its solidarity with the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and re-affirms its commitment in working together, to rid the nation and the West Africa region of the evils of terrorism,” ECOWAS said.