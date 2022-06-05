From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the attack that took place at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State today the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has lamented that no where is safe in the country.

President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, and Archbishop-Elect of Owerri Archdiocese, Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said he received the news of the bloody attack unleashed on innocent worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in the Diocese of Ondo on Pentecost Sunday with great shock and sadness.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“No where seems to be safe again in our country; not even the sacred precincts of a Church.

“We condemn in the strongest term, the spilling of innocent blood in the House of God. The criminals responsible for such a sacrilegious and barbaric act demonstrate their lack of the sense of the sacred and the fear of the God,” Ugorji said.

While calling on government to hunt down the attackers and bring them to book, Ugorji added that if government failed to act decisively on such a grave matter, it would be encouraging the decent of anarchy on the nation.

“It should rise to its primary responsibility of securing the life and property of its citizens. The world is watching us! Above all, God is also watching us!

“At this dark and trying time, we commiserate with the Diocese of Ondo and implore God to grant eternal rest to the dead, speedy recovery to the wounded and consolation to families mourning the death of their beloved ones,” Ugorji stated.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .