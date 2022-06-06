By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has condemned Sunday attack on worshippers of Owo Catholic Church,where many were feared killed and several others sustained life-threatening injuries.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, said the incident was ungodly, and capable of threatening the foundation and existence of Nigeria.

He described the perpetrators of attack as evil, saying that they have sinned against God and should be ready to face the wrath of the most high God.

Expressing concern on the spate of insecurity across the country, Adams insisted that the Federal Government had failed in its efforts to secure the country, wondering why it has become a crime to go the Church to worship.

“Cases of Boko Haram and Bandits and other criminal elements always attacking churches and mosques have simply showed the failures of the government. It has also exposed the gross incompetence of Nigeria’s leaders and the security apparatus.

“Reports at my disposal showed clearly that the attackers actually disguised as worshippers of the church, planted an explosive device within the church premises and carried out their evil attack on innocent worshippers.

“They later kidnapped the Reverend Father, leaving worshippers cold dead in the pool of their blood.”

The criminals, according to reports, did not come with vehicles, they hijacked vehicle on the road to convey their victims.

“Meanwhile, owner of the hijacked vehicle had gone to Owo A. Division to report the incident, even as all the roads in the ancient town had reportedly been deserted as people had stayed off the roads.”

“The Federal Government must rise to its responsibility,begin thorough investigation into the attack and also bring the perpetrators of this gory incident to book.Investigation into the Owo Catholic bomb attack should not be swept under the carpet.Those that carried out the attack are not ghost,they must be apprehended immediately”,

