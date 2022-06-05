The Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups and a member of the party’s presidential steering committee, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka has expressed shock and sadness over the bombing of St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state leaving many worshippers dead and others injured.

Lamenting the ugly incident, which he described as evil and wickedness. Obidike called on security agencies to deploy their skills in fishing out the perpetrators of the wicked act, adding that the unfortunate incident is devastating and wicked.

The former APC Youth leader Aspiriant admonished appropriate authorities to strengthen the security framework of the country for the sake of peace and unity.

In a statement on Sunday, Obidike condemned the attack, noting that all hands must be on deck to stop the killings by terrorists across the country.

He said,”I cannot express in words the sorrow that I am feeling after listening about the attack on a church in Owo, Ondo state.

“My deepest thoughts and prayers are with government and people of Ondo state and all those affected by this tragedy.

“It’s incredibly sad that we’ve lost citizens in such unfortunate circumstances. Justice must be served, may God rest the souls of the departed souls in eternal peace!

My condolences to them.” he concluded.

