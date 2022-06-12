From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, said that Christians, particularly Catholic church faithful in Nigeria won’t bow to intimidation and other act of cowardice by some non state actors in form of physical attacks on churches as was the case last Sunday in Abuja Owo, Ondo State.

Archbishop Kaigama, in a Homily delivered on Sunday, at St. Augustine’s Parish, Dutse-Sangbagyi, Abuja, observed that enemies might have risen against catholic church in Nigeria unleasing unprecedented terror on the church and its people due to the fact that they speak truth to power.

He queried the motive behind the unprovoked attack and killings of worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, suspecting that it was an attempt to scare away worshippers from church.

“But if that was the aim, then they have failed. I encourage you to remain steadfast in faith and continue to gather together worship irrespective of the series of unprovoked attacks and killings Catholic Church across the country have suffered over the years.”

Archbishop Kaigama recalled the 2011 Christmas-day suicide bomb attack on St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Madalla, Niger State, which led to death of 39 parishioners. On the 11th March, 2012, 14 people were killed in a bomb attack on Finbarr’s Catholic Church, Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.

On September 23, 2012, a suicide-bomber drove a car into the Church gate of St. John’s Catholic Cathedral, Bauchi, killing four worshippers and injuring over 40. On 24th April, 2018, two Catholic priests and 17 parishioners were killed at St. Ignatius’ Catholic Church during the Holy Mass in Ukpor-Mbalom Parish, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

“In addition to that, several priests have been kidnapped, some killed, and some still in captivity. Also, some Rev. Sisters, seminarians, catechists and lay faithful have been kidnapped with some not lucky to survive it. As it’s common knowledge, some other prominent religious leaders and other Nigerians have suffered a similar fate, yet, very little has been done to identify the culprits or to take solid proactive measures to stop the next attack.

“If these persistent attacks on the Catholic Church by those who kill and believe they are offering excellent service to God are meant to scare us not to worship again or to speak out in favour of justice, it should be clear that nothing will stop us worshipping God and speaking the truth.

“Many wonder why the concentration of attacks on the Catholic Church, knowing that the Catholic Church is in the forefront of interreligious dialogue, and is famous for its social services, educational and medical work, etc. Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), the organ of administration of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has structures such as Justice, Development and Peace departments, concerned with social justice issues, democracy and credible elections.

“The inter-religious department of CSN engages Muslims and followers of the African Traditional Religions in dialogue. Many of our priests have studied African Traditional Religion and Islam. The Church established specialized universities in Islam and Arabic studies deliberately to foster inter-religious harmony, with the Pope in the forefront.

“The relevant government authorities may be unable or unwilling to unmask the unknown gunmen who have earned the diabolic distinction of murdering innocent people without qualms, but God knows about it. That God has not punished them instantly does not mean He does not know who they are or where they are.

“We, on our part refused to retaliate not because we are cowards or we don’t know how to use destructive weapons, but because we see the evil attackers as children of God in need of salvation. It is not conceivable that without provocation, defenseless people worshipping their God on a Pentecost Sunday, not wielding guns other than the weapon of prayer could be gunned down.

“It is more disheartening that there are no immediate verifiable security evidence of who the attackers are and this continues to happen with increasing frequency to the extent that people are no longer able to feel safe in places of worship, at home, on the streets, in the farms, at markets and schools; yet, all that our leaders care about is their political future, and oblivious of the rude happenings in the country.”