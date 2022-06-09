From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has announced his administration will convene an expanded security council meeting for deliberation on the security situation in the country, South West and the state towards forestalling the type of incident that happened in Owo, Ondo State, where dozens of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, were massacred by terrorists last Sunday.

He made the disclosure in his address when he commissioned an edifice, christened Mini Mapo Hall, built by the Ibadan South-West Local Government Traditional Council, under the headship of a former governor of the state and Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, at Aleshinloye Ibadan.

Makinde stated that traditional rulers would be adequately invited to the security council meeting because the kings and chiefs have pivotal roles to play in ensuring adequate security of lives and property of the people by deliberating on the security situation and how to forestall the type of incident that happened in Owo, Ondo State.

He said: “I was at Owo three days ago to commiserate with my colleague over the killings of the Catholics. I told him that those who perpetrated the evil would have done reconnaissance and looked at the situation of the security around that area before they carried out the evil on that fateful day.

“We can get rid of terrible situations like this if only we collaborate with our traditional rulers. I am saying this because they are always in the know when strangers get to a particular environment because they are closer to the people than the government.

“I told him (Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State), I would summon an expanded security council meeting and invite our traditional system to deliberate on the security situation and how to forestall the type of incident, which happened at Owo.

“I said it two years ago that our traditional institutions are an integral part of our society and we must continue to work with them to build a lasting legacy. I believe this is the time when ambitious politicians remember the traditional rulers and institutions. This is also the season. Those who have not come to pay homage to you for the past three years will visit you.

“Well, we are here today as a testament to a shift in that culture because there is a cooperation between the government at the state level, local level, and our traditional institution. So, as a government, we will continue to respect and uphold our traditional system. I can promise you that as long as I remain the governor of Oyo State, this collaboration will continue. We will continue to draw on our traditional system and the roles they have been playing to ensure we have a cohesive society and uphold our culture.

“Each time you hold a meeting in this hall, let us remember those who worked to make it a reality. So, I am very happy today that the Mini Mapo Hall has been commissioned for the glory of God and for the benefit of the good people of Oyo State.”

Ladoja, in his address, acknowledged the support of Governor Makinde- led administration in the state on the project, saying: “This project would not have been possible without the support of government. When Governor Makinde came to lay the foundation, little did he know we were trying to set a trap? The foundation of the building was laid in February 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we estimated how much it will cost, we thought it would be around N100 million, but it eventually cost N160 million, and he has already given us 60 per cent of the N100 million.

The Project Manager and member of the traditional council in the local government, Chief Taiwo Oyekan, who designed the building and supervised its construction, commended Ladoja for the vision of the project. He explained that the project was built largely with the savings of the traditional council, stipends, and allowances.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, was represented on the occasion by Ashipa Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole. Members of the Olubadan-in-Council, and 11 local government chairmen in Ibadan, political functionaries, top government officials, and other guests, were attendance.

