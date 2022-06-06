From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Leaders of thought in Yorubaland under the aegis of the Committee on Charter of Protocol (CCOP) have come together in quick response to the mass murder of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, and told the South West governors to launch ‘Operation Sweep Terrorism Out of Yorubaland’.

A seven-point communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by Otunba Deji Osibogun and Yomi Bolarinwa, on behalf of the group also called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, as Chairman of South West Governors to lead the struggle, being the latest victim.

“The leaders of Yorubaland are worried and wondering about the inability of the security agencies to nip all of these insecurity occurrences in the bud, and cannot believe why many of these herders who are Fulani terrorists (whether real or disguised), have never been apprehended or prosecuted.

“Hence the Operation Sweep Terrorism Out of Yorubaland’ must not stop at their arrests, but must also proceed towards the diligent prosecution of their cases, which ordinarily attracts the death penalty for their murderous activities. No culprits once apprehended must be transferred to Abuja where oftentimes they are never tried but released to embark again on their aborted missions. All cases must be tried and prosecuted in Yorubaland where the crimes are committed.

“All transport motorcycle a.k.a Okada, should be temporarily banned in all Southwest States for the next 10 months, in order for respective state governments to establish appropriate regulations for its operations or pass a law for its total ban. Each State Security Councils in conjunction with all LG Council areas in line with their statutory constitutional mandates should commence an immediate residency registration programme of all security personnel in each State.

“Each State Government must establish a law or an edict for the Compulsory registration of neighbourhood associations, and collaborate with the Police Community Relations Associations in each divisional Police headquarters. Similarly, Security Outfits operating across all the 137+19 LGs in SW including Kogi(12), Kwara(5) &Edo(2) must be registered. In this regard, the Governors of Kogi and Kwara must be coopted to avoid a breach of security or loopholes in their areas.

“The proposed Operation Sweep Terrorism Out of Yorubaland’ must be coordinated in conjunction with Amotekun , OPC, Agbekoya, Yoruba Hunters Association and our farmers’ union. A 30 period of evaluation and implementation of these seven-point demands is hereby proposed to the governors so they can be implemented on behalf of innocent Yoruba sons and daughters, who now live in daily fear and those in diaspora, who are too scared to return home.

“Any further massacre in Yorubaland as a result of the non-implementation of these seven demands must henceforth be squarely blamed on the governors.”

