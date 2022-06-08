By Sunday Ani, Lagos

The presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has condemned the savage attack and mass killing of worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on Sunday, describing it as a stain on the conscience of the country and an evidence of complacency in the Nigerian government.

In a statement made available to journalists, he urged the government to take immediate and decisive action against those behind the dastardly act to forestall future occurrence.

Over 50 people who went to church on Sunday were reportedly killed when some gunmen stormed the church, detonated bombs and opened fire on the congregation at the same time. The killers, who were four in number, were reported to have arrived the church premises at about 11.30 am in Volkswagen Gulf vehicle, disguised as Catholic faithful and moved in alongside other Catholics before detonating the bombs.

“It is with deepest sadness that I receive the news of the killings at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State. Wanton destruction of lives, peace and sanctity in the sanctuary of faith by evil forces is a stain on the conscience of Nigeria, and the final whistle against complacency. The government must act now,” Adebayo charged.

Among those killed in the attack were pregnant women, children, and the elderly.

