From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Government has opened an account to receive further donations from charitable individuals and corporate bodies who may wish to assist the victims of the terrorist attack in Owo.

The state government in a statement issued yesterday said Governor Rotimi Akeredolu appreciates the donations received so far.

The statement reads in part:

