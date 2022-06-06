From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

President, Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), Revd (Dr) Israel Akanji, has said the act of terror against worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, was a sacrilege, an intentional demonstration of dishonour for God, disregard for the dignity of humanity, and a visible case of cruel ‘sunset at dawn’ for the affected innocent Nigerians.

In a press release, made available to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State on Monday, he noted that the terrorists spared no one in the dastardly calculated evil.

According to him, “Men, women, young, old, children and infants were indiscriminately cut shut of their lives in the carnage and made to swim in their own blood in broad daylight. It was another eclipse of the already dimming light on our nation. While the world is still ruminating and sobbing over the kidnap of passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train; the mob killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, both in the Northwest; the recent kidnapping (though now released after the payment of huge ransom) of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Archbishop Chukwuemeka Uche, in the Southeast; another disaster has struck in Owo in the Southwest, to crown the chains of spontaneous dastardly acts in our dear country.

“This carnage in Owo, which took place on a sacred day and in a sacred place is the height of the desecration of a place of worship and disdain for God. It is despicable, unacceptable, regrettable and sad. We can only look to God at such a time as this to have mercy on our land. These are negative signals indicating that there is no part of this country that is safe and that there are intentional designs to engender the collapse of our nation.

“We all must arise to ensure the discontinuation of this evil trend in our nation. This is also a negative omen and a mark of environmental unsuitability in our national preparation towards the election of 2023.

“We also have noted that the Governor of Kwara State, Abdurahman Abdulrasaq, who has ordered the reopening of the Baptist High School, Ijagbo, has instructed that those who wish to, may put on their hijab in the school. This is a big embarrassment to us as the hijab issue was the bone of contention, which led to the closure of our Christian mission school in the first place. To complexify the unjustified response of the government of Kwara State to our prayers to allow the school to operate as it has peacefully operated in the last 50 years, the governor alluded to being the owner of the school. How and why?

“In view of the above, we, as citizens of this great country, who have the right to be protected by our leaders, are calling on the federal and state governments and their agencies to respond as follows: Ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of the murderers of the worshippers of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo. Ensure better security provision for all places of worship in the country.

Ensure the release of all people in the hands of kidnappers and bandits all over the country. Allow Baptist High School, Ijagbo to continue its educational provision without the use of hijab.

“It is our prayer that the Almighty God will comfort all the bereaved families and people of the Owo carnage and grant the city, state and the entire nation the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses. May the Almighty God intervene to stop the progress of the workers of evil in our land.”

