From Gyang Bere, Jos

President, Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria, Sir Henry Yunkwap has called on Federal Government and the security to arrest and prosecute those behind the killing of parishioners at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in Ondo State.

Yunkwap disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing in Jos and said government and security agencies must ensure justice for the victims.

“We are indeed tied of words, we want action and the urgent arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this evil act.Our leaders must rise against just condemning this act by using the over used words like ‘bringing the perpetrators to book’. They must see the life of every Nigerian as very important not minding where he or she comes from.

“What the victims want from the government now for their souls to rest in peace, is the assurance that their killers will be arrested and dealt with according to the laws of the land.”

He caution those who feel they have the monopoly of violence to know that every life is sacred and nobody has the right to take life under the guise of religion, ethnic or political differences.

“The crime committed by those killed were just two; one; they were Christians and secondly because they were in the Church on Sunday worshiping God.

“As a Christian group and direct mourners of this sad incident, we do not want to only condemn this barbaric act carried out by this animals in human form but use this medium to let the government know that we have taken enough of this killing of our people and we now find it very difficult to chew what they’ve forcefully put in our mouth.

“The only option left is to throw it out.For any government who cannot provide security for her people, it is indirectly telling them to defend themselves by whatever means they can.” He stated.

