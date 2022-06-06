From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini on Monday condemned Sunday attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church Owo that led to the killing of scores of worshippers including women and children.

Kunini who made the condemnation while interacting with pressmen after the resumption of Plenary for the fourth Legislative session of the Ninth Assembly said that the impunity with which the hoodlums operate shows that the government is either overwhelmed or complicit.

The Speaker described the attack as one too many and urged the federal government and all security establishment to restore the confidence of Nigerians in the system by going after the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

“Today is supposed to be a day of joy because we are marking our inauguration three years ago. However, there is no joy in our hearts and indeed, the hearts of all well meaning Nigerians over the dastardly and cowardly carnage that took place at Owo in Ondo state yesterday where innocent worshippers were killed in cold blood right in the Church.

“As a human being, I think we have lost our humanity and this is extremely dangerous. As a nation, we are on the verge of total collapse of our nationhood and heading towards becoming a lawless state. For how long will these spree of senseless killings continue? If people are no longer safe in schools, at homes, in their farms and offices and even at their places of worship, then something is fundamentally wrong.

” Let me call on the security agencies to restore the public confidence by going after those behind this attack and bringing them to justice. We must not allow a situation where the people will resort to self help because they have lost confidence in the system completely. That will be the reign of outlaws and it is very unhealthy for us all”.

Earlier, the Speaker announced the approval subsequent appointment of Mr Orngu Mela as the Clark of the House for a one year contract.

