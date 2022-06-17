From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Tears flowed freely on the cheek of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Friday as the remains of the victims of the penultimate Sunday’s attack on St Francis Catholic Church Owo were buried.

Governor Akeredolu and his wife, Betty attended the funeral mass held at the Mydas Resort and Hotel, Owo.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Governor Akeredolu, who wept during his speech said the government failed to protect the victims of the terror attack.

Akeredolu stressed that the forces on the other side are evil, assuring that they will not triumph forever.

“We have failed to defend these people. Not because we have not tried. But because these forces on the other side are evil and they have supports. They will not triumph over us forever.” He said.

The Governor noted that something must be done in the country, adding that the Security architecture of the nation needs rejigging.

“When I see the sea of heads that are here it speaks volumes. What has happened to us in Owo in Ondo state is indescribable. A lot of words are used to qualify it. Dastardly, horrendous. But I still believe there are words to use to describe it but I still short of those words.

“We have just 22 (deceased) in this hall. A few of them have been buried. Because the relatives couldn’t wait till today. But as at the last count, these animals came to the church and murdered 40 people.” Governor Akeredolu said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .