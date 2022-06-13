From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Catholic Diocese of Ondo has fixed Friday, June 17, for the mass burial of the victims who lost their lives in the attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

No fewer than 44 people died in the attack while many others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Director of Social Communication of the Diocese of Ondo, Rev Fr Augustine Ikwu, confirmed the date last night.

He said the mass burial would take place at a new cemetery at Emure Road, Owo.

The cleric urged parishioners and Christian faithful in the state to be part of the funeral mass which starts at 9.00 am.

He said the deceased would be accorded their last respect during the funeral mass which is expected to be graced by the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu and members of his cabinet.

He urged Nigerians, especially Christians to pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased Catholic faithful who died in the attack and quick recovery for those badly injured.

