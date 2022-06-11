From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Chairman, Southern Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has said that the claim by the Federal Government that the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) was responsible for last Sunday’s attack on St Francis Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State was too hasty.

He, however, assured that the state would do everything possible to avoid a repeat of the terrorist attack. Governor Akeredolu noted that he took the conclusion with a pinch of salt, adding that ISWAP is known for claiming responsibility for its attacks. The governor, who condemned the attack in its entirety said there was the need to get to the root of the matter and not just conclude in haste on those responsible for the attack.

He said: “The statement by the Federal Government is too hasty. I take their conclusion with a pinch of salt. ISWAP doesn’t hide its attack. If they have done it, they would have owned up. We are yet to know their identity and our security people are still on their trail.”

Governor Akeredolu, who said the attack was a crime against humanity, stressed that the South West region has been a peaceful haven before the horrific attack. He said despite the attack on the psyche of the people, the people of the state are indomitable and ready to fight insecurity. He also reiterated the call for state police, noting that the time for state police was now. He emphasised that the present security architecture of the country could not provide adequate security of lives and property.

“A single police command can not guarantee safety in this country. We must have state police now. We are doing our best with Amotekun. But Amotekun is suffering a lot of limitations in getting all the equipment needed to fight these criminals,” he said. The governor commended the international community for their prompt reactions on the killings in Owo, saying it was unprecedented.

Governor Akeredolu disclosed that government was determined to help the victims of the attack, particularly those who lost their loved ones and those on admission in the hospital. Also the commander of the state security network otherwise known as Operation Amotekun, Chief Adeleye assured that his men would ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were brought to book in no distant time. He said Amotekun operatives were already working in all the nooks and crannies of the state to flush out criminals from the state.

Adeleye who is also the chairman of Amotekun Commanders in the South West said efforts were on to secure all the states of the South West region from terrorist attack.

He said the state would henceforth be secured more, just as he called on the people to report strange movement to the agency.

