By Bolaji Okunola

A non-political group, Owo is One Association (OIOA), has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to fish out assailant who massacred worshippers on Sunday, June 5 at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

National Coordinator of the group, Akinboro Aruwajoye, vowed that the group would not relent in its plan to console families of the deceased.

“Although the bodies had been buried, the town still remain in shock, devastated and paralysed. It has been in near total lock down with markets and school closed. We’re all afraid wondering what is next. At no time in its history has there been so much uncertainty and insecurity, coupled with unemployment, poverty and dismay in the land as there is now. While we pray for speedy recovery for the injured, we express our anger to the president and we think fishing out the assailants will be good for the image of the nation.

“The mayhem unleashed on us by the barbaric marauders who invaded our land has thrown up a lot of gaps and lapses in our security set up. Despite the near war situation, we are appealing to the president to help inspire security agencies in search of our attackers. He should realise our emergency response on that sorrowful day was very poor.

“For instance, the two police divisions in the town had no vehicles, neither were there ambulances for quick evacuation of victims. We are begging the president to do the needful while we strengthen state own securities in our end.

“Equally devastated and disturbing are the activities of herdsmen in our communities and villages. The herdsmen constantly torment, kill, rape, burn down houses, overrun farms in our community and we think it’s time the president put some action to insecurity,” he said.

