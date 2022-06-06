From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) irked by the recent gruesome killing of Christians at St Francis Catholic church, Owo ,Ondo State on Sunday has appealed to the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) to equip its security department, the Eastern Security Network(ESN) to henceforth protect and guard worshippers during their service.

According to a statement by spokesperson of the group,Emma Powerful, their request he said has become imperative following federal government’s failure to give adequate protection to Christians.

He said “IPOB had repeatedly suggested that Christians should stop their dependant on government of Nigeria for security of life and properties the reason is that the current regime has only one interest and that is Fulani interest.

“Fulani terrorists masquerading as politicians and security agents, are the ones heading Nigeria Army, Police and other security agencies and are responsible for the recruitment of terrorists who were massacring innocent Christians, Muslims and Non-Muslims. Powerful alleged.

He therefore urged christians to stop lamenting and defend themselves against future attack.

“We are equally advising Christian Association of Nigeria CAN to stop just condemning attacks from these terrorists from sahel or praying for God’s intervention and start acting in defence of Christians in Nigeria.

“Condemnation do not raise people from graves therefore we suggest again to Christian Association of Nigeria CAN that the only remedy is to be prepared to withstand the terrorists and jihadists who were sponsored by unfortunate politicians and government of Nigeria to eliminate every citizen in the country.

“In view of this sacrilegious activities and dastardly act we call on Biafran Christians, Biafran Jewish observers, Biafran religion observers, Ndi-Odinala na Biafra as a matter of urgency organise themselves, form their Association and other reputable institutions and organisations in Biafraland for their own good and find a unique way to support and equip already established iron dome “the ESN” operatives to protect the land and ensure they protect their churches anyday of worship .” Powerful said.

He also added “Including protection of all markets in the southern part of the country, providing security for the people and their properties because “Ugo Eberela na ngbagbu” the Eagles has patched at the point of killing range.”

Powerful further boasted that ESN has the training, strategy and toughness to confront bandits “and ensure that they do not set their foot in our land but we need support.

“IPOB needs maximum support of politicians, men and women of God and all the above mentioned bodies that may deem it fit to constitute themselves into a strong body and unit or associations.

“All children of God and religious bodies throughout Biafraland should as a matter of urgency support this call now that we have the right people and perfect arrangements to safeguard our land.

“The killing machine targets Politicians, successful businessmen and women, reverend fathers, Bishops and Pastors so as to scare you from worshiping God in Churches, Synagogues, other worship centers and locations.

“Our people must understand that IPOB is ever ready for difficult, sacrificial task for the love of our land, they kidnapped Methodist Prelate and his bishops, N100million Naira paid which is non-comparable with their lives and for confession sake IPOB/ESN was vindicated of direct allegations of kidnapping, false allegation of being the Unknown gunmen, killings and burning of properties.

“We are ready, we need your support and we cannot afford to allow them to continue terrorising our land. We want you to support your own that understands your pains and what you need ESN is Agú n’eche mba ESN is yours, it is set up to protect Biafraland. support ESN so that you can sleep with both eyes closed knowing that those responsible for your safety are awake in the bushes doing their work.” Powerful stated.

He also revealed that the planned crusade by pastor William Kumuyi recently in Abia State would have been a deadly attack if IPOB jad not made the church to suspend it.

“The intelligence information at our disposal was the reason why we advised Pastor William Kumuyi to consider suspension of his earlier planned crusade in Abia State, fulani terrorists would have attacked the crusade ground and provide the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN the opportunity they are looking for in order to demonize IPOB.” Powerful said.

