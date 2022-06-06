From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli-Okumade II, has described as an affront on Yoruba nation, the killings of scores of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday by terrorists, that stormed the place with bombs, guns and other dangerous weapons on Sunday.

The dastardly act, according to the monarch, should not only be condemned, but must be made the last of such in the Southern part of the country, especially Yorubaland.

This was contained in his reaction to the “gruesome and wicked act” via a statement issued by his media aide, Mr. Oladele Ogunsola, and made available to journalists in Ibadan on Monday.

He noted that the murderous act of the worshippers in the church on Sunday in Owo town, the home town of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has attracted wild condemnation and criticisms from across the country with people expressing fear and anxiety about the safety of lives and property in the area (Yoruba) hitherto regarded as the most secured and peaceful place in Nigeria.

Oba Balogun, who commiserated with the Governor Akeredolu, and the people of Ondo State said: “it was pathetic and unimaginable that some people in their right senses could decide to go to a sanctuary of worship and kill innocent people worshipping their God.

“For God’s sake, what was the remote and immediate cause of such mindless and inhuman act? What did they intend to achieve with it? How would they account for the sacred blood being spilled anyhow before their creator? It was a sad commentary on the security level in this country.”

The monarch charged the governors of the South-West to wake up and do more in the task of securing the region, noting that “with the creation of Amotekun and its activities so far, it was assumed that a lasting solution had been found to the challenge of insecurity, occasioned by kidnapping, banditry, herdsmen attacks among others, but, with the Sunday ugly incident, it is not yet uhuru.

“This is not time to seek political correctness at the detriment of the people that elected you into offices as their governors. It is time to prioritize the safety of the people’s lives and property, because, you are first and foremost Yoruba person before becoming a Nigerian and without the people being massacred by the blood suckers, you cannot be governors.”

