Ohanaeze Ndigbo chieftain in Lagos State, Livinus Chukwudi Okwara, has consoled victims’ families and Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, over the massacre of worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo township, last Sunday.

He described the killings as barbaric, senseless and provocative which should be condemned totally in civilised world.

He challenged security agents to hunt for the heartless perpetrators in order to face the wrath of the law.

Okwara, director of Rimax Institute and All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, said security forces should be more vigilant and proactive always.

Okwara and other members of the group in Lagos State also congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the presidential primary.

