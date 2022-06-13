Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has extended the mourning period in the state to Wednesday.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Richard Olatunde,Chief Press Secretary to the Governor in Akure.

Olatunde explained that the extension was sequel to the resolution of the Southwest Governors’ Forum to observe a 3-day mourning period, starting from Monday to Wednesday across all the Southwest states.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“Gov. Akeredolu has also directed that all flags in the state must be flown at half-mast for the three days period.

“Recall that the governor had directed that all flags in the state be flown at half-mast for seven days from Monday to Sunday.

“Gov. Akeredolu appreciated the governors in the Southwest for the massive love and cooperation shown since the horrendous attack in Owo,” Olatunde said. (NAN)

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .