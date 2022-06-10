By Lukman Olabiyi

Various concerned security groups in South West have told Federal Government not to see them as rival to its different security agencies but to give them total support in fighting terrorists and others criminals.

The concerned security groups made the call, following the revealation by the federal government that last Sunday’s attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, by gunmen, leading to the death of worshippers, was allegedly carried out by Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

Among the concerned security groups that the call on the recent attack, In their chat with Saturday Sun, are National Secretary of Agbekoya Farmers Society (AFS), Prince Adegbenro Ogunlana, expressed displeasure over the incident and called for total for local security outfits by the government.

He said the urgly incident would not happened if government has given total support for local security outfits to complement government’s security agencies effort.

Ogunlana said as result of the incident, AFS has change it strategy on security and ready to ruthless with any criminal element in Yoruba land.

Expressing it anger on the development, and its next step, Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), publicity secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin, decried the extent of the killings, said bandits and criminal fulani herdsmen have perfected their plans to invade the south west region.

The group, while urging the governors in all the six states of the region to step up their security plans,stated further that the OPC will resist any attempt by criminal elements to cause religious crisis in the region.

Oguntimehin, however, warned intruders planning to set the region ablaze to stay away or face the wrath of the group.

Also, Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, said the incident was a call to all the South West governors to brace up on issue of security.