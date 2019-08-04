Grimsby Town striker Ayodeji Owoeye and Ibrahim Bakare have chosen to represent Nigeria at international level over England, according to allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

Owoeye, born in 2002, is targeting a call-up to the Golden Eaglets before the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil.

He started his football education at Mass Elite Academy which produced Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder and United States youth-teamer Owen Otasowie, before penning a scholarship at Grimsby Town in the summer of 2018.

The 17-year-old is fast, skillful, strong, good in hold-up play and the ability to go past defenders is his best trait.

He scores a lot of goals and has been likened to former Celtic striker Moussa Dembélé who is now playing at Lyon.

A second year scholar at Grimsby Town, Owoeye was one of the promising youngsters invited to train with the first team in pre-season and caught the eye against Gainsborough Trinity in the Lincolnshire Senior Cup last month.

Hull City are among the clubs monitoring the progress of the talented teenager.