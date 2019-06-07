Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State House of Assembly, yesterday, inaugurated the seventth Assembly and elected a new speaker.

The new speaker, Timothy Owoeye, represents Ilesa East Constituency.

Though the contest for the speakership was intense and dotted by horse-trading within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as various interest blocks pushed for their candidates, Owoeye was later elected unopposed.

The APC has majority members in the new Assembly which was constituted by Governor Gboyega Oyetola with 23 members as against three for the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Owoeye, a four-term legislator, was nominated by Tunde Olatunji representing Ife North Constituency, while Elizabeth Abioye representing Ifedayo Constituency seconded the motion.

Femi Popoola representing Boripe State Constituency emerged the deputy speaker, while Babatunde Olatunji, Ife-North State Constituency, was elected as chief whip.

Other newly inaugurated members of the Assembly include Morufu Olarewaju (Irewole State Constituency) as the majority leader; Moshood Akande (Olorunda State Constituency) as the deputy majority leader and Gbenga Ogunkanmi (Ayedire State Constituency) as deputy chief whip.

Minority Leader went to Babajide Kofoworola (Ede State Constituency) of the PDP.

Others include Nasiru Olateju (Irepodun State Constituency) as Central senatorial whip; Babatunde Komolafe as the East senatorial whip as well as Babatunde Ibirogba as the West senatorial whip.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola, his deputy , Gboyega Alabi, former deputy governor Titi-Laoye Tomori and Osun APC Chairman, Gboyega Famodun were among those that witnessed the inauguration.