A frontline estate agent, Mutairu Owoeye, has described the death of Teslim Adeola Almaroof, as an irreparable loss to the people of Lagos State.

Almaroof, who is the head of Arota/Ologun family of Orile Oshodi in Oshodi Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State, died on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Lagos during a brief illness.

Owoeye, in a statement, described Almaroof as his father and mentor.

According to him, Almaroof had a long and successful career in real estate with high ethical and moral standards.

He described him as someone who paid close attention to the unique needs of his clients and never engaged in dubious conduct.

“Almaroof has left his footprint in the sands of time and his memory will live long in the hearts and minds of all of us who were blessed to have known him personally and a multitude of those who did not.

“His generosity towards his fellow man, particularly the less privileged, was legendary. He shall be sorely missed by the needy and oppressed whom he so loved and cared for.

“Chief was a man of many parts. He was a creator of jobs who demonstrated untiring love for the downtrodden,” Owoeye said.

According to him, Almaroof philanthropic gestures knew no bounds, adding that he (Almaroof) contributed, in no small measure, to the growth of his community.

In his remarks, Olu Daramola (SAN), expressed shock over his passage and prayed that God will grant him eternal peace.

John Olowo, a lawyer, said: ‘’There is no word for me to describe your passing into eternal glory. You were like a father to me. My concerns were your concerns; I pray that God almighty grant your immediate family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.’’