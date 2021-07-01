Family, friends and associates have said the memory and legacy of the late Teslim Adeola Almoroof would remain indelible in the hearts of the people who value quality leadership and rare virtues in man.

They spoke during the first remembrance/fidau prayers for late head of Arota/Ologun family of Orile Oshodi in Oshodi Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State organised by renowned estate agent, Mutairu Owoeye, at his residence, in Atan Ota, Ogun State, which was attended by dignitaries from within and outside the state.

Owoeye described his former boss (Almaroof) as an epitome of everything that is good, stressing that the most important thing was that he played his role and left not just a legacy but a good legacy.

He said it was not for nothing that people refer to Almaroof as “saviour of the poor,” adding that the deceased was more comfortable identifying with the poor, despite his wealth and social standing.

Owoeye said Almoroof left the world at a critical time when the family, the community and country needed his counsel to heal and grow, noting that his absence was being felt by all associates.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.