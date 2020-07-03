Gabriel Dike

The former Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr. Olubunmi Owoso is dead. He was 70 years.

Owoso, who was appointed YABATECH rector in 2001 died in Lagos on Sunday after a brief illness.

The former rector, who clocked 70 years on October 23, 2019 was also appointed the Secretary General of Commonwealth Association of Technical Universities and Polytechnics (CAPA) based in Nairobi, Kenya in 2012.

No date has been fixed for his burial but tributes continue to pour in from various associations and his colleagues.

YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe, CAPA and the Commonwealth Association of Polytechnics in Africa (APA) and colleagues confirmed his death via Facebook.

Omokungbe, an engineer told Daily Sun that he met the late rector at the burial ceremony of the college former Governing Council chairman in Plateau State.

He said the family has not fixed a date for the burial and that the college will hold a special procession in his honour as a former YABATECH rector.

APA expressed shock over the death of Owoso and acknowledged his contributions to the polytechnics in Nigeria and also in Africa.

APA, which held a special Zoom session in honour of Owoso, described him as a force whose influence on Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) transcended boarders, industries and institutions.

The special Zoom session involved CAPA members from different countries, YABATECH and the family of the late rector. The body said it has declared a three- day mourning.

The association noted that his zeal for life and industrialization of Africa will be missed by CAPA fraternity, adding Owoso was recognized by the African Union Commission to create a more inclusive and sustainable organization that would contribute to the implementation of the AU agenda 2063: enhancement of the intra-Africa collaboration in education, science, technology and innovation.

Owoso started his teaching career at Kaduna Polytechnic and moved to YABATECH. He served the college as rector for two terms from 2001 to 2009.