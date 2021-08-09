The General Manager of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Enugu Rangers International FC, Davidson Owumi has been confirmed as the new Chief Executive Officer, CEO of the League Management Company, LMC, www.bestchoicesports.com.ng can report

The confirmation was done at the extraordinary Congress of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF currently ongoing in Benin, Edo State.

Owumi guided Rangers to break a 32-year jinx in the NPFL when the Enugu State based club won the league in 2016. Two years later, he guided the team to win the 2018 Aiteo/FA Cup. Owumi will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the management of the league rated 9th in Africa He replaced the first CEO of the body Nduka Irabor who resigned his appointment last year.

Owumi is not new to Nigeria football having proved himself both locally and internationally with the pinnacle of his achievement came in 1993 when he claimed the golden boot award of the Nigeria league. Before securing the appointment of NFF, he was the current GM and Chairman of the Rangers International.

Prior to this appointment, he had served as MD/CEO of Warri Wolves; Board Member of Nigeria Premier League and as Chairman of the Nigeria Premier League.

Davidson Owumi is a titan in Nigeria domestic football as a player and administrator of note. He started playing the game from his primary school days, and then played for Government College, Ughelli, NEPA FC and NNPC FC both of Warri, Flash Flamingoes, Bendel United, Sharks FC of Port Harcourt among others, and had stints in Greece, Cyprus, Qatar and Spain in his professional football odyssey.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.