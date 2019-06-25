Former Nigerian League top scorer, Davidson Owumi has applauded Eunisell for its innovative award, Eunisell Boot, which recognizes the feat of the highest goal scorer, in the domestic league.

Owumi, who is General Manager of Enugu Rangers International and the first player to be officially recognised as top scorer, when he emerged goal king in 1985, equally congratulated 2019 winners, Sunusi Ibrahim of Nasarawa United and Akwa United’s Mfon Udoh

“I wish we had companies like Eunisell to give us money for each goal scored when we were playing. We would have scored many goals.

“Eunisell is doing something good, as this will elevate the standard of the Nigerian League.