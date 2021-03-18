From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Country Director, Oxfam International Nigeria, Mr. Constant Tchona, has disclosed that 39,000 households have benefited from the Proact Resilient Action Project across focal local government areas of Kebbi.

Tchona, who spoke in Birnin Kebbi during the final review meeting of the project funded by European Union and Oxfam, said in the about 60 months of the programme lifespan in the state, it impacted positively on lives of rural dwellers.

“The five-year project amounts to close to over 2,000 days of series of efforts in mobilising people against poverty using a transformative resilient approach. As we await the technical evaluation of the final outcome, I have no doubt in my mind that we have all contributed towards systemic improvement in the livelihood of the people; and the government of the state and local governments level have become more energised…The project has been able to reach over 39,000 households across the three of focal LGAs, namely, Birnin Kebbi, Danko/Wasagu and Jega.”

He said the seven replication of LGAs are Argungu, Gwandu, Dandi, Kalgo, Maiyama, Suru and Sakaba.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Maigari Abdullahi Dakingari described the five years of OXFAM in the state as tremendous achievement to the state government.

In his remark, the Kebbi State Commissioner for Budget and Economy Planning, Dr. Abba Sanni Kalgo, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Hajiya Aisha M. Usman, said the agency was a great partner to the state government.