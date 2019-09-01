Nigerian veteran actor, Sadiq Daba, has disclosed that Femi Otedola is a life-saver as he received oxygen converter and a year’s worth of medical supplies paid for by the oil magnet.

The medical supplies were delivered to Daba on behalf Mr Otedola by Deacon Philip Akinola, Chief Operating Officer of Zenon Petroleum and Gas.

In November 2017, Daba was diagnosed with prostate cancer and needed to be flown to the United Kingdom for intensive treatment.

There was not enough cash to ensure he got the treatment he needed until Otedola volunteered to foot the bills.

In a recent post expressing his gratitude, Daba said of the billionaire philanthropist’s gesture: “Today, billionaire and philanthropist, Femi Otedola began providing me with one-year at-home medical treatments. The billionaire oil merchant sent his representatives, a few hours ago to visit me at home with supplies of urgently needed medications. The team included Dr. Oriaifoh and Pastor Akinola.”

According to the veteran actor and former broadcaster, Oriaifoh and Akinola brought a mobile oxygen converter and drugs supply of one year, arranging for at-home therapy to him for seven weeks.

“Today, they came to present me with an oxygen converter; various drugs as prescribed by my doctors, and to crown it all, a physiotherapist to take care of my needs,” Dada said.

He had been coping with severe challenges with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, COPD.

“Honestly, I am beyond speech for this superb magnanimity from Mr. Otedola. Imagine paying a home therapy for seven weeks, provide medications and treatments for one year, including being monitored and cared for by specialists. I am grateful to Mr. Otedola,” he added.

Daba pointed out that he had never met Otedola and had not imagined their paths would cross, saying “how do you say thank you to such a wonderful person? God sent? Yes, he is indeed… I have never met him, I was told that he read about my plight and remembered my days as ‘Bitrus’ in Cock Crow at Dawn and the delight he had in watching me. I shed tears! I am indeed grateful and full of appreciation.