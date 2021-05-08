From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Irked by the spate of insecurity besetting the country, the founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has declared two days of prayers and fasting.

Addressing reporters in Abuja, Oyakhilome, who spoke through a senior pastor, Deola Philips, explained that the church would not sit back while the country burns as a result of the atrocities committed by evil men.

He explained that the two activities would also train and equip ‘ministers of the gospel of Christ. Over the years the ISM has given thousands the opportunity of being tutored by our Man of God, Rev Chris Oyakhilome, and be imparted with peculiar grace at work in his ministry.’

He continued: ‘The Global Minister’s Classroom is a specialised training programme for ministers of the gospel under the auspices of International School of Ministry.

‘This year is the 3rd edition of this historic and life transforming conference with ministers of the gospel around the world, it is a very special meeting where ministers of the gospel all around the globe will be impacted with the revelatory knowledge of God’s word on evangelism in these last days.

‘We are therefore filled with great excitement, participation, joy and expectations for all that the Lord will accomplish in the lives of millions of ministers who will be participating in the conference from around the world and in particular, ministers of the gospel in Nigeria.

‘Those interested should register on the ministry’s website: www.christembassy-ism.org and it is scheduled to hold on the 21st and 22nd of May, 2021, by 2pm GMT+1.’