Loveworld Medical Missions and Services under the auspices of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI) has launched a multi-specialty Hospital; Loveworld Medical Centre, Aseese, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, to improve the state of trauma care and emergency response services.

The kick-off of the laudable project passionately championed by Reverend Chris Oyakhilome was attended by members of the Central Executive Council, ministry directors and senior pastors.

Loveworld Medical Centre, Aseese will be a well-equipped hospital staffed with highly skilled medical and allied personnel who are also committed to saving lives.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Revd Tom Amenkhienan, member Central Executive Council Loveworld Incorporated said the project is another significant contribution to improving the state of trauma care and emergency response services in Nigeria.

“Injuries are a major cause of morbidity and mortality in both developing and developed countries. About 5.8 million people die each year as a result of injuries, overall, injuries are estimated to be the third most common cause of death globally.

“Today road traffic injuries (RTIs) are a leading cause of premature death and disability worldwide and in Nigeria, resulting in enormous physical, social, emotional, and economic implications on society,” he said.

On reason siting the hospital along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Amenkhienan said it would also benefit victims of crashes along the road.

“Statistics show that most road traffic crashes occur on intercity roads and highways, and we also know that road traffic crashes involving motorcycles and commercial buses are among the leading causes of injuries.

Dr. Deola Phillips, Chairperson Trauma Care International Foundation, said the world-class multi-disciplinary health care facility marks another significant contribution from the Loveworld Nation to improving health care services, emergency and trauma response in Nigeria.

Phillips who is also a Medical Doctor said the project came alive because of the need for integrated and targeted interventions to reduce poor management of traumatic injuries and medical complications.