Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Founder of Believers’ Love World (a.k.a Christ Embassy), Chris Oyakhilome, yesterday, redeemed his N1 billion donation to Benson Idahosa University (BIU) when he inaugurated the Faculty of Engineering building he built and donated to the Legacy Campus of the university at its permanent site in Okha 1, near Benin.

Oyakhilome had, in 2016, made a pledge of N1 billion towards the construction of the engineering building of the university.

Oyakhilome said the donation was not only towards contributing to the actualisation of the dream of the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, but also an opportunity for him to appreciate the BIU founder’s contribution in his life.

He commended the late archbishop’s family for keeping with his legacy, disclosing that the person he has become today was sharpened by Idahosa.

“So, I didn’t think I was doing something other than expressing my appreciation. I took the opportunity afforded me to say thank you. I am one grateful person, grateful for what Bishop Idahosa was doing. Coming here, I thought about the legacy of Idahosa, I always have it in mind that I am his legacy. We are part of his fruit” he said.