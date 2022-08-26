By Lukman Olabiyi

The Rhapsody of Realities, a publication of LoveWorld Publishing Ltd, a daily devotional authored by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of The Christ Embassy has became the most translated book in the world, with 7,000 languages .

The Director of Operations, of the publishing firm, Pastor (Mrs.) Lola Aisida made this known at a press conference yesterday, announced that the Pastor Oyakhilome’s daily devotional has been translated into 7,000 worldwide with 520 of these languages from Nigeria alone.

She said that 22 years after, LoveWorld Publishing has grown into a vast network of publishers spread across several countries, adding that the work of translation is deployed by a massive army of translators who applied due diligence processes in delivering Rhapsody of Realities to all the 7,000 languages.

“By any standard, the work of translation is not an easy one. If it were, the world’s popularly literary pieces would have long been made available in all languages. On the contrary, authenticated records show that the most translated short film documentary is in eleven translations; the most translated short film has 22 translations; the most translated document, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, produced by United Nations in 1948 has been translated into only 370 languages as of 2019.

“And, even the acclaimed most professionally translated author in the world, Agatha Christie has her books in only 100+ languages,” Pastor Aisida said. Speaking on challenges attached to translation and languages, Aisida, said translation is a tedious work, but her firm, LoveWorld Publishing has proven that the translation of a book into all known languages of the world is work that can be done. She said: “There are 7,139 languages spoken today, but a report says 42 percent of these languages are endangered. These statistics posed a global challenge fit only for a global publishing house that transcends the inadequacies of the publishing space.” Pastor Aisida concluded that LoveWorld Publishing will ensure that no language goes extinct as Rhapsody of Realities will remain widely distributed month after month in over 7,000 languages of the world

Tthe Abuja Zonal Pastor, Christ Embassy, Dipo Esho,who also spoke on the feat achieve by the publishing firm, appreciated Pastor Oyakhilome “for bringing men into the reality of the original purpose for which they were created,” through the book.